﻿DOLE holds nationwide payout for cash-for-work beneficiaries

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Tuesday held a nationwide payout of wages under its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) as part of the celebration of its 87th founding anniversary.

In Metro Manila, DOLE-National Capital Region (NCR) Regional Director Bambi Mirasol and Undersecretary Ana Dione led the turnover of the wages of TUPAD worker-beneficiaries in a ceremony at the Kartilya ng Katipunan Park, in Manila.

The TUPAD wages were distributed simultaneously by 16 other DOLE regional offices in the country.

In his message for the occasion, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III thanked the agency’s personnel for their outstanding commitment to promoting the welfare of workers amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Matindi ang mga hamon na dumating at darating ngunit handa tayo na sumagot sa tawag ng tungkulin dahil sa ating matatag na samahan. Umaasa ako na sa pamamagitan ng pag-iingat at pagsunod sa mga alituntuinin sa ligtas na hanapbuhay ay maipagpapatuloy natin ang sama-samang pagkilos upang maisulong natin ang kapakanan ng mga manggagawa (The challenges that came and are about to come are tough but we are ready to answer the call of duty because we are united. I am hopeful that through utmost care and compliance with safety standards at work, we would be able to collectively act to advance the welfare of workers),” Bello said.

A total of PHP4.9 billion was allocated for the cash for work program to provide temporary wage employment to workers in the informal sector who were displaced or whose earnings were affected due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The allocation is pursuant to the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2).

Aside from TUPAD, the DOLE is also giving out financial assistance under the Covid-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP) and Abot Kamay Ang Pagtulong (AKAP) Program.

A total of PHP7.4 billion will be allocated for CAMP, which is a safety-net program that offers financial support to workers in private establishments that have adopted flexible work arrangements or temporary closure during the pandemic.

Through the program, affected workers, regardless of their employment status, will be receiving one-time financial assistance equivalent to PHP5,000.

For overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), the government is providing a one-time US$200 (PHP10,000) cash aid under the AKAP program for Filipino migrant workers whose incomes were affected by the pandemic.

A total of PHP1.8 billion financial aid was allocated for OFWs who were repatriated and who are onsite.

Aside from cash aid, the department has also provided livelihood assistance under the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP) or Kabuhayan Program, that provides sustainable self-employment through easy to learn livelihood activities.

It has an allocation of PHP132 million.

Source: Philippines News agency