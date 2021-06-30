﻿DOLE gives aid to over 82K displaced workers in R6

ILOILO CITY – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has provided aid to 82, 298 displaced workers from the private sector in Western Visayas through the Covid-19 Adjustment Measures Program funded under the Bayanihan To Recover as One Act (CAMP-Bayanihan 2) that ended June 15, 2021.

In an interview Wednesday, DOLE Western Visayas information officer John Mandario said the second tranche of the program that began last quarter of 2020 has served 31,533 regular workers from private establishments, 49,602 from tourism, and 1,163 in education sectors.

“They received PHP5,000, which is a one-time financial assistance,” he said.

Workers who were retrenched, temporarily laid-off, or just on flexible working arrangements are qualified for the assistance, he said.

The assistance was released through M Lhuillier, the remittance partner of DOLE for the program.

Recipients are provided with a reference code that they can present to the center when claiming the cash aid.

Mandario said they have no information yet if the assistance program will continue, while DOLE has other programs for those who were unable to benefit from this.

He said that DOLE has job fairs where anyone can apply for jobs or embark on online business to survive amid the pandemic.

During the June 12 Trabaho, Negosyo and Kabuhayan job fair, he said one of the topics tackled during the webinar was online selling through the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

