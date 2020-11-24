﻿DOLE-Bicol to tap LGUs for faster release of gov’t cash aid

LEGAZPI CITY – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said Tuesday it would tap local government units’ (LGUs) services to meet the deadline for disbursing the PHP200-million budget for its Tulong Panghanapbuhay Para sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program that would benefit some 40,000 typhoon-displaced Bicolanos on December 19.

Johanna Vi Gasga, DOLE-Bicol spokesperson, said to date, only 3,445 persons of the target 40,000 beneficiaries have received the cash aid of PHP5,000 each in exchange for the 16 days of work.

“In fact, we are already doing simultaneous payouts in the different towns and cities in the provinces of Bicol if only to speed up the release of this cash assistance,” she said.

Gasga said they are now finalizing the plan to download the TUPAD cash aid distribution through the LGUs, adding that “they have the profile of the target beneficiaries and they have the manpower.”

She said of the 40,000 TUPAD beneficiaries in Bicol, 10,000 are from Albay with a PHP50-million allocation; 9,600 from Catanduanes with a PHP48-million budget; 6,000 each from Camarines Sur and Camarines Norte, with a PHP30-million fund for each province; 4,400 from Sorsogon, with PHP22-million allocation; and 4,000 from Masbate, with a PHP20-million fund.

Gasga said TUPAD recipients are informal or marginalized workers, including those who are self-employed, underemployed, and other workers who do not have a “pay slip” as a basis for their work payment, adding that “only one person is qualified in one household.”

She said DOLE has tapped as accredited co-partners the LGUs, provincial governments, state universities and colleges (SUCs), and workers associations.

These accredited co-workers were tasked to identify and profile the target TUPAD beneficiaries, Gasga said.

She added that members of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program and barangay and government officials are disqualified from being TUPAD recipients.

