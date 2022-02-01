﻿DOLE-Bicol reminds employers of holiday pay rules

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) 5 (Bicol) on Friday reminded all private sector employers in the region of the proper payment of wages for the special non-working holiday on February 1, Chinese New Year.

“If the employee did not work, the ‘no work, no pay’ principle shall apply unless there is a favorable company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement granting payment on a special day,” the DOLE-5 said in a social media post.

For work done during the special day, the employee shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his or her basic wage on the first eight hours of work or basic wage x 130 percent + cost of living allowance (COLA), the post read.

It added that if the employee worked more than eight hours (overtime work), he or she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his or her hourly rate on that day (hourly rate of the basic daily wage x 130 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked).

The DOLE-5 also said if the employee worked during a special holiday that also falls on the person’s rest day, he or she shall be paid an additional 50 percent of his or her daily rate on the first eight hours of work or daily wage x 150 percent + COLA.

Further, if the employee worked more than eight hours (overtime work) during a special holiday that also falls on the individual’s rest day, he or she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his or her hourly rate on that day or the hourly rate of the basic daily wage x 150 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked.

Source: Philippines News Agency