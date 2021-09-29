﻿DOLE assists formation of livelihood projects in Iloilo

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has assisted the formation of four livelihood projects in Iloilo province with a total project cost of PHP6.58 million.

In an interview on Friday, regional information officer John Mandario said the projects were approved during the second quarter of this year under the DOLE Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program, with the department shelling out PHP4.95 million and PHP1.63 million as equity from accredited co-partners.

“The program has two purposes, which are formation and enhancement. Formation refers to newly-formed projects while the enhancement is for the development of existing projects,” Mandario said.

Two of the five newly formed projects are considered as group projects while the rest are individual projects.

“They submitted a proposal and we have accredited co-partners that are supporting them. If DOLE found the projects to be feasible and their requirements are complete, then it is also being granted,” he said.

Mandario added that project beneficiaries chose the project that is most responsive to their needs and conducive to their areas.

“We also look into the sustainability and return of income, which is the most important,” he said.

The group projects included cattle-raising and vegetable production in the municipality of Tubungan, with 200 recipients and the integrated bangus and green mussel in cage in Barangay Silagon in the municipality of Ajuy, with 42 beneficiaries.

The project in Tubungan is worth PHP2.75 million and in Ajuy, PHP1. 39 million.

The native chicken production was implemented in barangays Albayog and Arante with a total of 50 recipients. DOLE shelled out PHP574,000 for each barangay.

Furthermore, 50 recipients from the municipality of Oton benefited from the Kabuhayan Starter Kit for beauty care services, funded with PHP1.29 million.

Mandario said the projects are being monitored, which serves as their basis for providing additional support to enhance the project.

“If the project is good, then it is also worth enhancing,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency