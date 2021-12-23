﻿DOLE allots P100-M to employ typhoon-hit informal workers

Some 25,000 informal sectors workers affected by Typhoon Odette in the Visayas and Mindanao last week will be provided with emergency employment, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, Secretary Silvestre Bello III said a total of PHP100 million has been allocated to the flagship cash-for-work Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) for said workers who are in the hardest-hit regions.

The regions of Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Caraga will each get PHP20 million for the emergency employment of 5,000 beneficiaries.

“Workers, particularly those in the informal sector, will be given emergency employment for 10 days. They will help in clearing, de-clogging of canals, debris segregation, materials recovery, and other activities needed in the rehabilitation of their communities. Through this engagement, they will not only earn money but also help rebuild their lives and locality,” Bello said.

On the other hand, Bureau of Workers with Special Concerns Director Ma. Karina Perida-Trayvilla said the DOLE will be profiling those affected by the calamity, to determine the eligible beneficiaries.

“The TUPAD program is institutionalized. This is what we implement every time there is a calamity, typhoon, and disasters, including human-made calamities. We will profile those affected by the calamity, particularly our informal sector workers,” she added.

A community-based amelioration program, TUPAD provides emergency employment for displaced, underemployed, and seasonal workers for a minimum period of 10 days to a maximum of 30 days, depending on the nature of work to be performed.

The salary of beneficiaries is based on the prevailing minimum wage in the region and is coursed through a money remittance service provider.

Source: Philippines News Agency