﻿DOLE allots P1-B aid for workers hit by Alert Level 3 curbs

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said Thursday it would set aside PHP1 billion for the grant of cash assistance to workers who will be displaced by the implementation of the stricter Alert Level 3.

Labor Assistant Secretary Dominique Tutay said they were readying funds for the financial aid under the Covid-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP).

“In extreme cases that would warrant financial assistance under CAMP, DOLE will be allocating PHP1 billion for the workers,” she said in a Laging Handa briefing.

The CAMP is a one-time PHP5,000 financial assistance to affected workers in the private sector.

About 100,000 to 200,000 workers in Metro Manila are expected to be affected by the more stringent Alert Level 3, which is in effect in the region from January 3 to 15.

Tutay added that emergency employment assistance would be provided to affected informal sector workers.

Aside from financial aid, she said livelihood assistance is available to those looking to put up businesses.

She noted that many workers are likely to be affected as the Alert Level 3 was expanded to Metro Manila’s neighboring provinces of Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite, and Laguna to control rising coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections.

“Alert Level 3 has been expanded to some provinces. It is highly possible that the number of affected workers will increase also,” Tutay said.

