﻿DOLE-7 releases P3.5-M aid to NegOr workers

The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) has released around PHP3.5 million to some 758 beneficiaries of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating mga Displaced/Disadvantaged (TUPAD) Program in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

In a statement on Thursday, DOLE-7 regional director Salome Siaton said the beneficiaries were from the towns of Dauin, Mabinay, and Calindagan who were paid PHP404 daily, the highest prevailing minimum wage in Central Visayas.

They were also enrolled in micro insurance and provided with personal protective equipment. Reference codes were given to beneficiaries which could be claimed in various remittance center partners, Siaton said.

She added the beneficiaries are among the 27,396 workers who have been given emergency employment under TUPAD program in Negros Oriental this year.

So far, the department has expended PHP152 million out of the PHP191-million emergency employment allocation for the entire province.

“With the remaining budget, we are still expecting for a few more thousand beneficiaries to be provided with transitional work before the year ends. TUPAD is a flagship program of the department that provides temporary wage employment to workers in the informal sector recover(ing) from loss of income caused by natural or man-made disasters, displacement and this pandemic,” DOLE Assistant Secretary Dominique Rubia Tutay said.

Tutay said the government, through DOLE, “is here to help the workers in the informal sector bounce back from the crippling effect brought by the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Meanwhile, Siaton said all TUPAD projects in Negros Oriental are aligned with government established safety and health protocols.

TUPAD is a flagship program of the DOLE under Department Order No. 173-17 which provides transitional emergency employment to vulnerable workers.

Source: Philippines News Agency