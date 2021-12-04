﻿DOLE-7 eyes digitization of transactions amid Covid-19 threat

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) will streamline its services through digitization of transactions to lessen physical interaction with the public amid the ongoing threat of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Lawyer Marion Sevilla, who assumed as an officer in charge of DOLE-7, said on Friday the agency will explore the non-contact type of transactions to ensure the well-being of the employees and the transacting public.

“I fervently hope that everyone will keep an open mind for digitization. In that way, we will also be able to lessen our physical interaction with the public since the system will also promote online filing and transactions. More than that, this system is expected also to help expedite our processes,” Sevilla said in a statement.

Sevilla said health and sound working relations in DOLE-7 is her primary concern, saying that “if such does not exist, then it will definitely impede the kind of service that our clients are expecting from us.”

The OIC regional director of DOLE-7 started her career as an Attorney III then was promoted to Attorney IV at the DOLE Legal Service at the central office.

She became a mediator-arbiter at the DOLE NCR in 2008 until she became Director III in the same Regional Office in 2019.

In June of the same year, she became the OIC-assistant regional Director at DOLE NCR, and months thereafter, she was appointed as a full-fledged assistant regional director.

“I encourage the Union officers to come up with activities that can help promote the personnel’s mental health to help them cope with the harsh effects of the pandemic. No one is exempted since everybody is affected by this phenomenon,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency