﻿DOLE-6 releases P157-M cash aid for displaced workers

The Department of Labor and Employment in Western Visayas (DOLE-6) has announced the availability of funds for more workers displaced by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2).

On Tuesday, the labor agency’s regional office posted on its official Facebook page the instructions on how qualified employees can avail of the PHP5,000 financial assistance through the Covid-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP).

In a separate announcement, Bacolod City Lone District Rep. Greg Gasataya said the DOLE-6 informed his office that PHP157 million has been allotted for affected workers in Western Visayas.

In May, Gasataya delivered a privilege speech calling for additional allocation for the program since many employees were not able to avail of the cash assistance due to lack of funds.

The lawmaker also authored a resolution requesting Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III to provide assistance to business establishments whose workers were not able to avail of the said benefit.

Under the DOLE Department Order 218-2020, those who will get preference are micro, small and medium establishments (MSMEs), as well as other private establishments not categorized as MSMEs that applied for CAMP on or before April 15, 2020 but did not receive financial assistance under Bayanihan 1.

Also included are MSMEs and other private establishments not categorized as MSMEs that will apply for the first time under Bayanihan 2.

Applications are accepted online through https://reports.dole.gov.ph.

Under the CAMP Bayanihan 1, the DOLE-6 disbursed a total cash assistance of PHP127 million for 25,400 affected workers in Western Visayas as of July 1.

The CAMP is the agency’s safety net that seeks to provide financial support to affected workers as a measure to mitigate the adverse economic impact and reduction of income during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cash aid is released through the DOLE’s partner-money transfer service outlets, which sends a text notice to the recipient once the money is already available.

