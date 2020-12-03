﻿DOLE-12 fast tracks releases of cash grants under Bayanihan 2

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) is targeting to complete before Christmas Day the release of the second wave of financial assistance for workers affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Raymundo Agravante, DOLE-Region 12 director, said Thursday they have fast-tracked the processing of the cash grants for the remaining beneficiaries of the Covid-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP) and the Tulong Panghanapbuhay para sa mga Displaced/Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD).

As of Dec. 1, he said the agency already processed and disbursed some PHP73.4 million to a total of 14,590 workers in the region from the formal and informal sectors.

The official said some PHP31.6 million were released to 6,235 private-sector workers from 608 establishments under CAMP and PHP41.7 million to 8,355 workers from the informal sector for TUPAD.

He said they are working on the transfer of the necessary funds to their partner local government units (LGU) and other conduits before Dec. 10.

“We would like to assure our beneficiaries that they will receive the assistance before Christmas Day,” Agravante said in a statement.

DOLE-12 earlier targeted to serve a total of 16,577 workers through the funding of around PHP80.8 million for the second wave of the assistance, which was provided for in Republic Act 11494 or the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act, known as Bayanihan 2.

Under the CAMP, workers of companies and businesses in the region that were forced to temporarily close down due to Covid-19 pandemic received a one-time cash grant of PHP5,000 each.

Agravante said the beneficiaries of the program’s second wave are workers that were not served in its initial rollout from March to April.

For TUPAD, he said the recipients are street and ambulant vendors, tricycle drivers, persons with disabilities, and self-employed individuals hit hard by the current crisis.

He said they received daily salaries of PHP336 for 14 days of commissioned work in their respective communities in coordination with the LGUs

Source: Philippines News agency