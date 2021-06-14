﻿DOLE-12 fast tracks release of cash grants under CAMP 2

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) has fast-tracked the release of financial assistance to private workers who were affected by the continuing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

DOLE Region 12 director Raymundo Agravante said Monday they are targeting to complete within this month the distribution of the one-time PHP5,000 grant to eligible workers under the second phase of the Covid-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP 2).

The agency had requested an allotment of some PHP47 million from its central office for the rollout of CAMP 2, which will benefit some 9,400 workers in the region.

He said the release of the cash assistance is ongoing through their partner money remittance centers.

In line with the Independence Day celebration last Saturday, Agravante said they conducted the ceremonial release of control numbers to selected establishments and workers from parts of Region 12.

“Beneficiaries can automatically claim the one-time cash assistance (in the assigned) remittance centers,” he said in a statement.

The financial assistance was among the interventions set by the national government for workers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic through Republic Act 11494, or the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2).

The beneficiaries comprise employees from businesses that have flexible work arrangements and closed down temporarily due to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Agravante said at least 67 job seekers in the region were “nearly hired” while 155 others received training and livelihood referrals during the Independence Day virtual job and business fair hosted by the agency.

The “near hires” are job applicants who are already considered hired but are still required to submit additional requirements, and undergo further interviews and tests.

He said they referred 72 applicants to the Technical Skills and Development Authority for skills training and 83 to the Department of Trade and Industry for possible business opportunities.

A total of 2,536 job seekers registered for the job fair through their partner online job posting site Workbank, with 487 having complete requirements.

Source: Philippines News Agency