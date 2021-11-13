﻿DOLE-11 employees register for PhilSys

Employees of the Department of Labor and Employment in Davao Region (DOLE-11) have registered with the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) to highlight its importance and link with other government-issued identification cards.

The activity, led by Regional Director Randolf Pensoy, was held October 26 at the DOLE Activity Hall in coordination with the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)-Statistical Services Office 11.

DOLE-11 assured in a Facebook post on the same day that they strictly observed health protocols to ensure the safety of both registrants and PhilSys staff from the Covid-19.

“Government employees have several valid identification documents. However, having a national ID is very important because all other government IDs are linked with the national ID,” Pensoy posted on social media.

Employees were seen wearing face masks and shields and observed physical distancing.

As of Friday, PhilSys said more than three million Philippine Identification (PhilID) cards have been delivered by the Philippine Postal Corporation while six million more are waiting to be dispatched.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It also seeks to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

