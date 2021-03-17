﻿DOJ warns of bogus services for a fee

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday cautioned the public against a scam that illegally uses an email address of the government agency to offer bogus services for a fee.

In a statement, spokesperson and Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar said that in October last year, the DOJ received information that its Communications Division email was being used by persons within the agency.

“Online job seekers who were contacted by these persons were using the communications@doj.gov.ph account and offered to provide an Identity History Check and the issuance of an Employee Certificate of Registration in exchange for an amount,” she said.

She added the amount involved reached as much as PHP49,000.

The DOJ has referred the case to the Office of Cybercrime. An investigation is underway until similar reports surfaced anew recently.

Source: Philippines News Agency