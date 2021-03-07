﻿DOJ forms prosecutors panel in ‘tapioca’ case

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has designated a panel of prosecutors to handle the criminal cases recommended by investigators arising from the 2019 shipment into the country of PHP1.8 billion worth of shabu concealed in tapioca starch.

The office of Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento, in a message to newsmen, said the case has been assigned to Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Rassendell Rex Gingoyon and Assistant State Prosecutors Mary Jane Sytat and Ethel Rea Suril.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) earlier recommended the filing of graft and criminal charges against various officials.

NBI Officer-in-Charge Eric Distor recommended charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 6713 (Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Employees), RA 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act), serious dishonesty, grave misconduct, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, and RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) against former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) chief Aaron Aquino.

Also recommended for inclusion in the charge sheets are officials of the Bureau of Customs (BOC), broker Jane Abello Castillo, and other individuals allegedly involved in the importation of 60 bags of tapioca starch with 171 kg. of shabu inside 30 aluminum pallets that eluded inspectors at the Manila International Container Port on Jan. 27, 2019.

The PDEA said Chinese national Zhijian Xu (alias Jacky Co) managed to slip into the country despite his inclusion in the Interpol watch list.

Aside from Xu and Castillo, 15 others are facing a complaint filed by PDEA for violation of Section 4 (Importation of Dangerous Drugs) in relation to Section 31 (Additional Penalty if Offender is an Alien) of RA 9165.

Named as co-respondents were Dong An Dong, Julie Hao Gamboa, Fe Tamayosa, Alvin Bautista, Carlo Dale T. Zueta, Abraham G. Torrecampo, Arwin P. Caparros, Leonardo S. Sucaldito, Mark Leo D. Magpayo, Brian Pabilona, Meldy Sayson, Rhea Tolosa, Edgardo Dominado, Jerry Siguenza, and Debbie Joy Aceron, whom PDEA accused of conspiring to bring the contraband into the country.

The BOC and PDEA first found an abandoned shipment with illegal drugs on March 5, 2019.

An estimated PHP1 billion worth of shabu was hidden in 114 bags of aluminum pallets from Cambodia.

The case was connected to an exposé made by Senator Panfilo Lacson in May, denouncing the decision of the BOC to auction off a shipment of tapioca starch consigned to Goroyam Trading.

The PDEA alleged the shipment was intended to hide a shipment of shabu.

Source: Philippines News Agency