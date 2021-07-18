﻿DOH turns over Covid-19 ward, ICU tents to Quezon hospital

The Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and ward tents donated by the Department of Health (DOH)–Calabarzon at the Quezon Medical Center in Lucena City are now ready for utilization.

Among the logistics, medical supplies, and equipment delivered were ambulatory blood pressure monitor, pulse oximeter, non-rebreather oxygen face mask, nasal cannula adult, nasal cannula pedia, non-contact thermal thermometer, pulse oximeter, beds with mechanical cranks with side rails and mattress, emergency cart/crash cart, electric ICU beds, oxygen therapy set, oxygen tank, pulse oximeter, and high flow nasal cannula with machine.

“The regional office also provided manpower by deploying human resource for health for Covid-19 response and management,” Health Facility Operation and Development Unit Outcome Manager Wyda Berina said.

Eleven Covid-19 ICU wards were distributed to Covid-referral hospitals in the region.

“We need to expand hospital’s capacity and explore innovative solutions at the forefront for the management and treatment of Covid-19 patients and also to be ready for any possible surge of cases. The ICU tents will also decongest QMC,” DOH Rgional Director Eduardo Janairo said.

“We can also lessen and prevent the spread of the virus within the hospital as these tents are located outside the premises,” he added.

The Integrated Provincial Health Office of Quezon reported there are still 750 active cases out of a total confirmed 16,164 Covid-19 infections as of July 18, 2021.

There have been 14,691 recoveries and 723 deaths.

The top five areas with the highest recorded cases are Lucena City (3,275), Tayabas (1,408), Sariaya (1,308), Candelaria (1,214), and Pagbilao (802).

Source: Philippines News Agency