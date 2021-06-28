﻿DOH to set up pharmacy in E. Samar town

TACLOBAN CITY – The local government unit of Can-avid, Eastern Samar on Monday thanked the Department of Health in Eastern Visayas for approving its request for the establishment of a FOURmula One Plus Botika ng Bayan (F1+BNB).

In his Facebook post, Mayor Gil Norman Germino thanked Department of Health regional director Exuperia Sabalberino for approving their request that will benefit 20 villages and its more than 21,000 residents.

“This will greatly help residents of the town in their need for medicines, (e)specially those who live in far-flung villages,” Germino said.

F1+BNB mainly targets government primary health facilities, including the rural health units (RHUs) and health centers (HCs), to upgrade pharmacy services at the primary care level and become government operated pharmacies.

“After deliberation and assessment of your health facility, BNB pre-assessment checklist tool, we are glad to inform your office that you qualified for the establishment of the F1+BNB program,” Sabalberino said in a letter to the mayor on June 21, 2021.

“In support of this endeavor, we would like to inform you that we are ready to deploy licensed pharmacists under the Pharmacists Deployment Program and Pharmacy Assistant to your health facility which is one of our commitment to help you in the implementation of the said program,” the DOH official added.

Other areas in the region with Botika ng Bayan are Catbalogan City and Daram town both in Samar; Arteche, Eastern Samar; and San Antonio; Northern Samar; Maasin City and the towns of Limasawa, San Francisco and Hinundayan all in Southern Leyte; and MacArthur and Hilongos, and Baybay City in Leyte.

Source: Philippines News Agency