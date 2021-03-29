﻿DOH to raise hotline capacity of One Hospital Command

The Department of Health (DOH) will soon increase the capacity of the One Hospital Command (OHC) hotline after the service was “swamped” with calls in the midst of the highest surge in cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the country.

In a virtual presser, DOH Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega said the OHC hotline currently receives an average of 280 to 300 calls per day compared to 66 calls per day in February.

“We are swamped with many calls and we don’t have the technology of call forwarding,” Vega said.

To add to the capacity of the hotline and improve the service of the OHC, he said more lines will be added aside from augmenting the service through the DOH’s Covid-19 hotline 1555 to enable call queuing.

This, after some complaints of calls not being answered by the OHC.

In cases where the hotline rings with no answer, Vega advised callers to wait as the OHC personnel may be busy engaging with a patient as it “takes time to provide medical direction.”

The OHC was established last year to centralize transfers, referrals, and to provide medical direction between hospitals with regards to patients with Covid-19.

The OHC was meant to reduce the mortality rate among Covid-19 patients by ensuring the availability of Covid-19 facilities by maximizing temporary treatment and monitoring facilities for those with mild and asymptomatic cases.

