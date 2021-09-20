﻿DOH taps military, suppliers to help boost oxygen supply

The Department of Health (DOH) 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) has tapped the military and suppliers and is eyeing the reactivation of a plant to help augment the medical oxygen supply of the Zamboanga del Sur Medical Center (ZDSMC) in Pagadian City.

The ZDSMC, the province’s main referral facility for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients, consumes 350 tanks daily, DOH-9 Director, Dr. Joshua Brillantes, said on Saturday.

The oxygen plant of the Margosatubig Regional Hospital in Zamboanga del Sur will be reactivated to help address the depleting supply of oxygen of the ZDSMC as the hospital continues its battle against the surge of infections, Brillantes said.

He added that he has spoken with the ZDSMC’s oxygen supplier in Cagayan de Oro City to augment its supply to the hospital.

He likewise requested three big suppliers based in this city to increase the production of medical oxygen than the industrial grade.

Earlier this week, Brillantes activated the One Oxygen Command Center at their regional office to facilitate the intra-regional movement of medical oxygen.

He said they have so far transported more than 200 tanks from this city to the ZDSMC with the help of the military.

“We have tap(ped) the assistance of the military since they have the mobility, like the six-by-six trucks,” he said.

The Army’s 53rd Infantry Battalion (53IB) and 547th Engineer Battalion on Thursday transported 89 refilled medical oxygen tanks from Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental to the ZDSMC.

Lt. Col. Jo-ar Herrera, 53IB commander, said in a statement Saturday that the refilled oxygen tanks would be of great help in these trying times.

“These refilled oxygen tanks will be of great help in this time of the pandemic, as most patients ill with Covid-19 require oxygen and supportive therapy for survival as there remains no conclusively established curative therapy,” Herrera said.

Source: Philippines News Agency