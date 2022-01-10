﻿DOH tallies 1.6K new recoveries, 26.4K new infections

The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday reported 1,656 recoveries and 26,458 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections.

The latest Covid-19 bulletin indicated 102,017 active cases while total recoveries rose to 2,782,723, or 94.8 percent of 2,936,875 infections since the pandemic started in March 2020.

Out of the active cases, 94,007 are mild, 2,842 are moderate, 3,399 are asymptomatic, 1,462 are severe, and 307 are critical.

“Of the 26,458 reported cases today, 26,277 (99 percent) occurred within the recent 14 days – Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 8, 2022,” the DOH reported.

The regions with the most cases in the recent two weeks were the National Capital Region (NCR) with 16,139 or 61 percent of new infections; Calabarzon, 5,387 or 21 percent; and Central Luzon, 2,281 or 9 percent.

The death toll has reached 52,135 with 265 new deaths, representing 1.78 percent of overall cases.

“Of the 265 deaths, 15 occurred in January 2022 (6 percent), 2 in December 2021 (1 percent), 8 in November 2021 (3 percent), 37 in October 2021 (14 percent), 59 in September 2021 (22 percent), 51 in August 2021 (19 percent), 35 in July 2021 (13 percent), 13 in June 2021 (5 percent), 5 in May 2021 (2 percent), 2 in April 2021 (1 percent), 3 in March 2021 (1 percent), 6 in February 2021 (2 percent), 12 in January 2021 (5 percent), 4 in December 2020 (2 percent), 5 in November 2020 (2 percent), 5 in October 2020 (2 percent), 1 in September 2020, 1 in August 2020, and 1 in July 2020 due to the late encoding of death information to COVIDKaya,” the DOH said.

COVIDKaya is a digital application used by health care workers to collect and share data about Covid-19 cases.

According to the January 6 data, about 43.7 percent of 77,004 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

“One hundred thirty-one duplicates were removed from the total case count as 101 of these are recoveries and one is death. Also, 116 cases were found to have tested negative and have been removed from the total case count and 18 of these are recoveries,” the DOH said.

Meanwhile, 238 cases previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after validation.

All laboratories were operational on January 6 but six were not able to submit their data to the Covid-19 Document Repository System.

The DOH noted that the six laboratories contribute, on average, 3.6 percent of samples tested, and 5.4 percent among positive individuals based on data in the past 14 days.

To date, 34 percent of 3,500 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 38 percent of 19,500 isolation beds, 34 percent of 13,000 ward beds, and 18 percent of 3,000 ventilators are used by patients with Covid-19 nationwide.

Meanwhile, 51 percent of 1,200 ICU beds, 51 percent of 4,600 isolation beds, 62 percent of 4,400 ward beds, and 27 percent of 1,100 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are in use in the NCR.

Source: Philippines News Agency