﻿DOH, Soccsksargen RHUs all set for national vax days

The Department of Health (DOH) and rural health units (RHUs) in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) are all set for the upcoming three-day national vaccination campaign for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) that aims to cover some 935,688 individuals.

Dr. Edvir Jane Montañer, the DOH-12 immunization coordinator, said on Friday they have already finalized the necessary preparations in coordination with the RHUs for the nationwide mass vaccination activities set on November 29 to December 1.

She said they are targeting to inoculate some 311,894 individuals per day in Soccsksargen’s four provinces and four cities, as well as Cotabato City in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Soccsksargen comprises the provinces of South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, North Cotabato, and the cities of General Santos, Koronadal, Tacurong, and Kidapawan.

Montañer said some 1,612 residents have so far responded to their call for volunteers to assist in the vaccination campaign, with 538 awaiting approval by concerned local government units.

She said private doctors, nurses, medical and nursing students, and other healthcare workers have signified to participate in the activity.

“We’re still accepting volunteers, even those without medical or healthcare-related backgrounds,” she said in a briefing.

Montañer said they could serve as health screeners, vaccinators, registration personnel, encoders, post-vaccination monitors, data consolidators, and health educators.

Dr. Sulpicio Henry Legaspi, DOH-12 assistant director, appealed for more involvement from the public in the campaign, especially in terms of manpower.

He urged the unvaccinated individuals, especially the elderly and those vulnerable to severe Covid-19, to take advantage of the mass vaccination activities.

“We have enough vaccines available. We need the cooperation of everyone so we can meet our targets,” he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 as the “Bayanihan, Bakunahan National Covid-19 Vaccination Days” through Proclamation 1253 issued on Thursday to ramp up inoculation coverage in the entire country.

In Region 12, a total of 917,368 individuals or 26.28 percent of the 3,490,115 target are already fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of Nov. 25, while 1,263,582 or 36.20 percent are partially vaccinated or waiting for their second doses.

This city so far posted the highest coverage with 167,549 individuals or 36.44 percent of the 459,732 listed as fully vaccinated and 210,049 or 45.69 percent as partially vaccinated.

Source: Philippines News Agency