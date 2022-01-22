﻿DOH sets 3-day vaccination drive in Zambo Peninsula

The Department of Health in Zamboanga Peninsula (DOH-9) will conduct a three-day vaccination campaign next week as the agency steps up its vaccination drive in the region amid threats posed by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Dr. Joshua Brillantes, DOH regional director, said Friday the three-day activity, dubbed as “Zambayanihan Bakunahan Ligtas, Lakas, Buong Zampen” will be held from January 26 to 28.

“This is the localized version of the DOH National Vaccination Days conducted last year,” Brillantes said in a press conference Friday.

The National Vaccination Days were conducted on two occasions last year. The first was from November 29 to December 1, and the second, from December 21 to 23.

“Riding on the success of Bayanihan Bakuhan Phase 1 and 2, there will be a Regional Vaccination Days on January 26 to 28, 2022 in order to vaccinate more eligible population in Zamboanga Peninsula,” Brillantes said.

Brillantes said they aim to vaccinate 100,000 individuals a day or a total of 300,000 vaccinees.

These are broken down as follows: Dapitan City, 5,055; Dipolog City, 4,656; Isabela City, 10,737; Pagadian City, 15,834; Zamboanga City, 41,019; Zamboanga del Norte, 76,701; Zamboanga del Sur, 85,641; and, Zamboanga Sibugay, 60,357.

“The three-day activity aims to vaccinate all the eligible population to protect them from the severe form of Covid-19,” Brillantes said.

He said they will establish temporary vaccination centers and deploy mobile inoculation teams aside from the existing ones to meet the target number of people to vaccinated during the regional vaccination days.

Brillantes said there are still an estimated 1.8 million unvaccinated individuals out of the total 3.8 million population in the region.

He enjoined the local government units to support the three-day vaccination campaign.

Meanwhile, he said they will also ramp up booster vaccination for health care workers during the regional vaccination days. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency