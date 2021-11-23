﻿DOH sets 1.2M target for 3-day vax drive in W. Visayas

The Department of Health Western Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH WV CHD) is eyeing to vaccinate 1,278,777 eligible population in the region during the national vaccination days set from November 29 to December 1.

“We encourage all eligible population, 18 years old and above and 12 to 17 years old and above to get vaccinated as a contribution to our protection to family and community against Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) and its variants,” said Bea Camille Natalaray, Medical Officer III of the DOH WV CHD in a virtual presser on Monday.

For each of the three-day massive vaccination drive, she said the region targets to vaccinate an eligible population of 426,259.

The provinces and one highly urbanized city in the region have been informed of their target for the three-day activity — Aklan, 79, 591; Antique, 115, 217; Capiz, 133, 576; Guimaras, 28, 699; Iloilo Province, 338, 716; Negros Occidental, 516, 807 and Bacolod City with 66, 171.

She added that it did not set a target anymore for Iloilo City since it has already achieved 119 percent coverage for its first dose.

The vaccination coverage is open to first, second, and booster dose, if local government units are ready, for frontline health care workers, senior citizens, and adults with comorbidity.

“We are asking for the help since this activity is a whole of society, the whole of government effort. We are asking for volunteers, especially for the national vaccination days on Nov. 29 to Dec. 1,” she said.

She added that they need volunteers to serve as health screeners, vaccinators, vaccination and post-vaccination monitors, registration personnel, encoder, data consolidator, and health educators.

Even non-health workers can volunteer, she said.

As per their online monitoring, they already have pending registration for 427 encoders, 164 vaccination teams.

Currently, the region has 540 vaccination sites and 436 vaccination teams distributed in provinces and highly urbanized cities.

As of Monday, the region has already recorded 2, 618, 208 eligible individuals with at least one dose of the Covid-29 vaccine based on the report of the Regional Vaccination Operations Center.

Further, 661,185 are partially vaccinated and 1,957,023 are fully vaccinated.

Source: Philippines News Agency