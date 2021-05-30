﻿DOH says almost 94K Cordillerans vaccinated

BAGUIO CITY – The Department of Health-Cordillera Administrative Region (DOH-CAR) has so far vaccinated 93,829 against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The Regional Vaccination Operations Center (RVOC) on Saturday reported that of the total, 46,319 received Sinovac and 47,510 got AstraZeneca, while 32,905 have already completed two doses.

The region has a 73.63-percent utilization rate of the 172,408 doses from the national government.

Baguio has the most number of immunized individuals with 35,753, followed by Abra with 14,788, and Apayao with 14,930.

Dr. Amelita Pangilinan, assistant director and spokesperson of DOH-CAR, told the Philippine News Agency through text message on Saturday that they are happy with the region’s vaccine acceptance.

“Marami ang may gustong mabakunahan na dahil naiintindihan nila ang protection ‘pag may vaccine na sila (Many want to be vaccinated because they understand the benefits of having the vaccine),” she said.

She said those who registered accepted whatever brand is available.

“Kung may choice sila gusto sana nila ibang brand pero dahil alam naman nila na dalawa lang na brand ang meron tayo (They have preferred brands but because they know there are only two), they settle for what is available as long as they get vaccinated,” Pangilinan said.

In Kalinga, Governor Ferdinand Tubban said most of his constituents are also eager to get the jabs.

“I have ordered the municipal health offices to start registering those in the other sectors so that when we have the vaccines, it will just be a matter of informing them of their schedules,” he said in another interview.

In Baguio, dental nurse Melanie Aquino said she convinced her 78-year-old mother to avail of the vaccine.

“It’s a matter of informing and making them understand the benefits of being vaccinated,” she said, adding other family members are amenable to whatever brand.

“Better have any brand than not have the vaccine at all,” she said.

Registration for the A4 category (other front-liners in essential sectors including uniformed personnel) has started in Baguio.

CAR has 1,761 active Covid-19 cases as of Saturday, with 684 of them in Baguio

