﻿DOH-run Maguindanao hospital rolls out free anti-flu vax

The Cotabato Sanitarium Hospital (CSH), a Department of Health-retained hospital here, will start its free community anti-influenza vaccination on November 3.

In a statement Monday, CSH head Dr. Ibrahim Pangato, also issued guidelines for those who would avail of the government’s free flu vaccine.

He said the rollout is only done on Wednesdays and Fridays, starting at 7:30 a.m. until 12 noon and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“Those who are with symptoms (fever, coughs, and colds) shall not be catered,” he said.

He advised those who would like to avail of the vaccines to proceed to the hospital’s outpatient department and secure a priority number.

Clients are advised to bring valid identification cards, wear face masks, face shields, and strictly observe physical distancing of one meter apart while queuing.

“This is free of charge,” Pangato said.

Health authorities have recommended getting the anti-flu vaccine as an added immune booster, particularly during the rainy season in the country from June to October annually.

On October 15, however, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has officially declared the onset of La Niña, a periodic weather phenomenon associated with heavy rains and storms, which is likely to persist until the first quarter of 2022.

