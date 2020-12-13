﻿DOH reports over 9K new Covid-19 recoveries

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reported 9,269 new recoveries, pushing the total number of recovered cases to 418,687.

In its latest bulletin, the DOH said 93.2 percent of those who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) have so far recovered.

It also logged 1,085 new confirmed cases and three new deaths.

These figures brought the overall tally of active cases to 21,980 and the death toll to 8,733.

Of the active cases, the DOH said about 84.4 percent are mild, 5.8 percent are asymptomatic, 3.2 percent are severe, 0.33 percent are moderate, and 6.3 percent are in critical condition.

Quezon City topped the list of places that logged the most number of new cases with 103 infections followed by Rizal with 46, City of Makati with 44, City of Manila with 43, and City of Pasig with 39.

“Sixteen duplicates were removed from the total case count, of these, 14 were recovered cases. Moreover, one case previously tagged as recovered was reclassified as death,” DOH said.

A DOH data on Dec. 12 showed that 1,086 or 4.1 percent of 26,603 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

The DOH also said it has 21,300-bed capacity dedicated for patients with Covid-19.

Available are 60 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds, 64 percent of 13,500 isolation beds, and 71 percent of 5,900 ward beds.

About 80 percent of 2,000 ventilators are available for Covid-19 patients’ use.

Source: Philippines News agency