﻿DOH reports 90.1% Covid-19 recovery rate

The Department of Health (DOH) announced on Saturday a 90.1-percent recovery rate from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

According to the DOH Covid-19 case bulletin, the total number of recoveries in the country is now at 375,548 after recording 328 newly reported recoveries.

The DOH said there were also 1,791 new Covid-19 cases, bringing to 33,224 or 8 percent the total number of confirmed Covid-19 active cases.

Of the total active cases, the DOH registered Tarlac among the provinces and cities with the highest number of recorded Covid-19 with 211 new cases.

This was followed by Davao City with 115 news cases, Laguna with 73, Cavite with 69, and Negros Occidental with 65.

However, the DOH said 93.2 percent of active Covid-19 cases in the country are considered mild and asymptomatic.

Critical cases are at 4.3 percent, where 2.3 percent are considered severe and 0.20 percent are moderate.

The DOH also recorded 55 new deaths. The total number of deaths is now at 8,080 or 1.94 percent.

Because of the downward trend on the country’s Covid-19 cases, the DOH said the availabilities of facilities for Covid-19 patients are going up with 57 percent of ICU beds in the country available.

Isolation beds have 61-percent availability, ward beds have a 70-percent availability rate while 81 percent of ventilators are available. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency