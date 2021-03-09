﻿DOH reports 61 new recoveries from Covid-19

A total of 61 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Monday, with the country’s total recoveries now at 545,912 or 91.3 percent of all infections.

In its daily Covid-19 bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) said there were 3,356 new infections of the disease, bringing the country’s active cases to 39,330 or 6.6 percent of all cases.

Of the active cases, it said the majority at 91.2 percent have mild symptoms, followed by the asymptomatic at four percent, those in critical condition at two percent, those with severe symptoms at two percent, and those with moderate symptoms at 0.83 percent.

It also reported five new deaths, with the country’s total casualties against Covid-19 at 12,521 or 2.09 percent of all cases.

Out of the 19,996 Covid-19 tests administered on Sunday, it said 1,766 or 8.8 percent tested positive for the disease.

Meanwhile, many of the country’s facilities remain available in the midst of the health crisis.

It said the country’s 1,900 beds at intensive care units are at 60 percent availability, 13,500 isolation beds at 65 percent availability, 6,000 ward beds at 74 percent availability, and 2,000 ventilators at 76 percent availability.

