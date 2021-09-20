﻿DOH reports 27K new recoveries, 23K infections

The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday reported 27,024 more recoveries, raising the number of those who recuperated from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) to 2,126,879.

The DOH also recorded 23,134 new infections, bringing the number of active cases to 184,088.

The death toll reached 36,583 after it logged 255 additional fatalities.

To date, the Philippines has logged 2,347,550 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 7.8 percent of whom are undergoing treatment, 90.6 percent have recovered, while 1.56 percent died.

Of the active cases, 90.5 percent have mild symptoms, 5 percent are asymptomatic, 0.6 percent are critical, 1.3 percent are severe, while 2.53 percent are moderate.

The Latest DOH testing data also showed a 26 percent positivity rate among 73,635 individuals who had been tested for SARS-CoV-2 on September 16.

Meanwhile, out of the 4,400 intensive care unit (ICU) beds across the country, 77 percent are occupied, including 67 percent of the 20,800 isolation beds and 73 percent of 15,900 ward beds dedicated for Covid-19 patients.

In Metro Manila, in use is 77 percent of the 1,500 ICU beds, 64 percent of 4,500 isolation beds, and 74 percent of 4,400 ward beds.

Source: Philippines News Agency