﻿DOH reports 177 new Covid-19 recoveries, total at 475K

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday reported 177 new recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing its total so far at 475,765 or 91.2 percent of all Covid-19 cases.

In its daily Covid-19 bulletin, the DOH also reported 1,849 new infections, with active cases now sitting at 35,048 or 6.7 percent of all Covid-19 cases.

Of the active cases, almost 85 percent were showing mild symptoms, followed by the asymptomatic at 9.5 percent, those in critical condition at 2.9 percent, those with severe symptoms at 2.2 percent, and those with moderate symptoms at 0.46 percent.

The DOH said a total of 23,026 tests for Covid-19 were administered Friday, with 6.2 percent or 1,428 showing positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, many healthcare facilities across the country remain available with the country’s 1,900 beds at intensive care units (ICU) at 58 percent availability, 13,500 isolation beds at 65 percent availability, 6,000 ward beds at 74 percent availability, and 78 percent of 2,000 ventilators are still available for use.

