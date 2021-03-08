﻿DOH reports 160 new Covid-19 recoveries

Some 160 more patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 535,350 on Saturday.

In its Covid-19 bulletin, the Department of Health also logged 3,439 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total number of active cases to 43,323.

The Philippines has so far recorded a total of 591,138 Covid-19 cases. The death toll is now at 12,465, with 42 new deaths from the disease.

Out of the active cases, 90 percent are having mild symptoms, 5.6 percent are asymptomatic, 1.8 percent are in critical condition,1.8 percent have severe symptoms, and 0.75 percent show moderate symptoms.

Some 8.6 percent or 2,265 out of a total of 26,361 Covid-19 tests conducted on Friday turned positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, available for Covid-19 patients are 60 percent of 1,900 beds in intensive care units, 65 percent of 13,500 isolation beds, 75 percent of 6,000 ward beds, and 78 percent of 2,000 ventilators.

Source: Philippines News Agency