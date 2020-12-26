﻿DOH reports 1.4K new Covid-19 cases; urges online reunion

The Department of Health reported a total number of 1,406 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Saturday as it urged the public to hold their family reunions online in celebrating the holiday season to avoid mass gathering.

DOH Covid-19 case bulletin issued at 4 p.m. showed that the total number of active Covid-19 cases in the country is 28, 883, or 6.2 percent of the 469, 005 total number of patients.

Meanwhile, the DOH also recorded 266 new recoveries bringing to 431, 055, or 91.9 percent, its total number.

Of the active Covid-19 cases, the DOH said that 92.5 percent are considered to be mild and asymptomatic. Critical cases are at 4.8 percent, 2.5 percent are considered severe, while 0.32 percent are moderate.

Among the cities and provinces in the country, Bulacan reported the most number with 100 new cases. The other top four areas with a high number of reported Covid-9 patients are Quezon City with 98 new cases, the province of Rizal with 88, Laguna with 73, and Batangas with 69 news cases.

DOH also reported the total number of deaths at 9, 067, or 1.93 percent after recording five new deaths.

Despite the increase of new cases, the DOH assured that there are enough Covid-19 dedicated beds in different hospitals in the country.

To date, DOH data reflects that there is 66 percent available Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, isolation beds have 70-percent availability, ward beds have an availability of 78 percent while ventilators have 83-percent availability.

The DOH is continuously encouraging the public to prioritize safety in celebrating the holiday season and use technology instead of holding actual gatherings.

It said minimum public health standards should always be strictly followed such as the wearing of face mask and full-coverage face shield, observing safe physical distancing and frequent hand washing.

The public is also warned against going to crowded places and just stay home as much as possible. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency