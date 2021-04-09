﻿DOH reiterates full support for Duque

The Department of Health (DOH) staff on Monday reiterated their full support for Secretary Francisco Duque III in handling the Covid-19 pandemic amid repeated calls for his resignation.

Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire noted that Duque, as chair of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, is taking the lead in the country’s pandemic response.

“[Secretary Duque] is trying to stir, is stirring the situation together with the other national agencies, the officials of the national agencies. Ito naman po ay araw-araw naman nakakapag-meet tayo with specific government units para ma-instruct sila kung ano ang dapat gawin (We’re meeting daily with specific government units for instructions),” Vergeire said during an on online media briefing in response to Senator Panfilo Lacson’s statement that it seems like no one is in charge of the country’s Covid-19 situation.

“Specific national agencies are doing their part also para mapagtibay natin itong (to strengthen these) strategies and response to this Covid situation,” Vergeire added.

The DOH said it will work hard to serve the county and to end the Covid-19 pandemic despite criticisms.

In a statement, the agency called on everyone to be a BIDA+ citizen and share only verified information.

“Being a BIDA+ citizen is not just observing the minimum public health standards but also fighting disinformation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. Sharing misleading and unverified information with the public may lead to panic and further lives claimed by Covid-19. By being a BIDA+ citizen, together, we can curb the transmission and spread of Covid-19,” the agency added.

Source: Philippines News Agency