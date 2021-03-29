﻿DOH Region 8 seeks list of other priorities for Covid-19 vax

The Department of Health (DOH) has asked concerned agencies to submit the list of health workers and first responders qualified to receive the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines under the other priority group (A1).

The DOH had set the March 29 deadline for the submission of a list of names, including the headcount of senior citizens (A2) for encoding at the Vaccine Information Management System – Immunization Registry (VIMS-IR) of the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

“We are mandated to get the final and validated headcount of all eligible for other priority groups A1 and submit the master listing to VIMS-IR,” DOH Eastern Visayas regional director Exuperia Sabalberino said on Friday.

Eligible for inclusion in the A1 list are all employees of provincial health offices and provincial DOH offices, regardless of employment status; Department of Education’s health care workers assigned in health and nutrition sections; employees of disaster risk reduction management offices tasked to conduct swabbing, contact tracing, and emergency transport of patients; and social workers providing social amelioration and direct services to the public.

Sabalberino said the master list will make sure those on the priority list should receive the Covid-19 shots and no one will be jumping the prioritization line.

“The DOH reiterates its call to strictly follow the approved prioritization framework and warns individuals against receiving vaccines ahead of their turn,” Sabalberino added.

Still ongoing is the vaccination of over 27,000 health care workers in the Eastern Visayas region tagged as a top priority in the vaccination rollout.

The region received the first batch of anti-Covid-19 vaccines on March 5, 2021.

Source: Philippines News Agency