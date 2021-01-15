﻿DOH records post-holiday Covid-19 surge in C. Visayas

The Department of Health (DOH) in Central Visayas has noted a rise in the number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the region, attributed to the recently concluded holiday celebrations, an official said on Thursday.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, DOH-7 chief pathologist and Covid-19 spokesperson, said the uptrend of cases in this capital city and the rest of the Central Visayas region is the “result of so much people’s movement during the pre-holiday, holiday and immediately post-holiday” period.

“People were just gathering and celebrating. I wouldn’t consider this as a new wave (though),” Loreche told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Her comment came after the DOH-7 case bulletin showed 50 new coronavirus cases in this city with zero recoveries and one death on Wednesday.

Loreche said that people’s movement in churches, shopping centers, malls, dining areas, and beaches resulted in the surge in cases.

To date, the active Covid-19 cases here showed a 72 percent increase to 460 from 128 on New Year’s day.

Although the cities of Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue recorded a single-digit number of new cases, they reported slower recoveries.

With nine new cases, Lapu-Lapu City now has 80 active cases with no recovery yet and Mandaue now has 89 active infections with four individuals tested positive for Covid-19 and one fatality.

Of the four provinces in the Central Visayas region, Cebu province reported the highest number of new cases with 36 while Negros Oriental has 23. Bohol only listed one new case and none from Siquijor.

Negros Oriental still has the highest figure in terms of active cases with 569, followed by Cebu province with 222. Bohol has 18 remaining active cases and two in Siquijor.

Loreche said active cases recorded lately are mostly asymptomatic but some are diagnosed to have mild to moderate symptoms with few critically ill.

The provinces of Cebu and Bohol have seven and six new recoveries, respectively. All four provinces reported zero fatalities, as of Wednesday.

To date, the recovery rate in the region is at 89 percent as per DOH-7 current case bulletin.

Loreche said the Covid-19 situation in Cebu is “manageable as yet” as the critical care utilization rate (CCUR) in the region as of Jan. 12 is at 14.6 percent.

The CCUR is the capacity of the region’s healthcare system and facilities to take care of those in need of critical care and make sure none dies of the illness.

