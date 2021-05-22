﻿DOH records almost 8K more Covid-19 survivors

The number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) survivors climbed to 1,103,945 after the Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday logged 7,981 more recoveries, accounting for 93.7 percent of the overall case count since the pandemic began last year.

The agency said an additional 6,831 were also infected by the virus, pushing the active cases to 54,326.

A total of 183 fatalities, meanwhile, were recorded in its latest bulletin, which brings the death toll to 19,946.

Since March 2020, the confirmed cases in the country have reached 1,178,217 – at least 4.6 percent of which are undergoing treatment while 1.69 percent are casualties.

The DOH said about 93.6 percent of the active cases have mild symptoms, 1.9 percent are asymptomatic, 1.4 percent are critical, 1.9 percent severe, and 1.26 percent are moderate.

Out of the 48,824 individuals tested for Covid-19 on May 20, the DOH said 13 percent or 6,347 turned out positive.

To date, the number of beds dedicated for Covid-19 patients nationwide is still at 21,500, of which 1,900 are intensive care unit beds, 13,600 are isolation beds, and 6,000 are ward beds.

The Health Department said occupied are 60 percent of the ICU beds, 45 percent of the isolation beds, and 46 percent of ward beds.

In Metro Manila, in use are 61 percent of the total 700 ICU beds, 40 percent of the 3,800 isolation beds, and 40 percent of the 2,200 ward beds

Source: Philippines News Agency