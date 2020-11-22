﻿DOH records 92% Covid-19 recovery rate

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday said 92 percent of those who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) have recovered.

In its latest bulletin, the DOH said the country logged 10,957 new recoveries, pushing the total number of recovered cases to 386,486.

It also reported 1,968 new confirmed cases and 43 new deaths.

These figures brought the overall tally of active cases to 24,209 and the death toll to 8,123.

Of the active cases, the DOH said about 82.5 percent are mild, 8.2 percent are asymptomatic, 3.2 percent are severe, 0.28 percent are moderate, and 5.8 percent are in critical condition.

Cavite topped the list of places that logged the most number of new cases with 107 infections.

It was followed by Quezon City with 97, Davao City with 86, Laguna with 84, and Quezon with 77.

A DOH data on Nov. 21 showed that 1,277 or 5.5 percent of 23,048 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

The DOH also said it has 21,300-bed capacity dedicated to patients with Covid-19.

Available are 56 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds, 61 percent of 13,500 isolation beds, and 70 percent of 5,900 ward beds.

About 80 percent of 2,000 ventilators are available for Covid-19 patients’ use.

Source: Philippines News agency