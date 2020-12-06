﻿DOH records 92.9% Covid-19 recovery rate

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday said 92.9 percent of those who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) have recovered.

In its latest bulletin, the DOH said the country logged 9,062 new recoveries, pushing the total number of recovered cases to 408,634.

It also reported 1,768 new confirmed cases and 29 new deaths.

These figures brought the overall tally of active cases to 22,646 and the death toll to 8,554.

Of the active cases, the DOH said about 84.2 percent are mild, 6.2 percent are asymptomatic, 3.1 percent are severe, 0.34 percent are moderate, and 6.1 percent are in critical condition.

Quezon City topped the list of places that logged the most number of new cases with 112 infections.

It was followed by Laguna with 94, Rizal with 90, Davao City with 71, and Benguet with 69.

“Three duplicates were removed from the total case count, of these, one was a death case. Moreover, 10 cases previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths,” DOH said.

A DOH data on Dec. 5 showed that 1,100 or 4.6 percent of 23,871 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

The DOH also said it has 21,300-bed capacity dedicated to patients with Covid-19.

Available are 59 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds, 62 percent of 13,500 isolation beds, and 72 percent of 5,900 ward beds.

About 81 percent of 2,000 ventilators are available for Covid-19 patients’ use.

Source: Philippines News agency