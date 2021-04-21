﻿DOH records 799 new recoveries

A total of 799 people have survived the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), jacking up the number of recoveries to 706,532, the Department of Health (DOH) reported Saturday.

In its latest case bulletin, the agency also recorded 11,101 new infections that brought to 203,710 the number of active cases.

It also logged 72 new fatalities caused by Covid-19, raising the death toll to 15,810.

To date, the confirmed cases since the pandemic started have reached 926,052, of which 22 percent are undergoing treatment, 76.3 percent have recovered, and 1.71 percent died.

The DOH said some 43,574 individuals were tested for Covid-19 on Friday, 17.7 percent of whom turned out positive.

Of the total active cases, meanwhile, 96 percent have mild symptoms, 2.9 percent are asymptomatic, 0.4 percent are in critical condition, 0.5 percent severe, and 0.29 percent are moderate.

The DOH also reported that 67 percent of the total 1,900 intensive care unit beds dedicated for Covid-19 cases nationwide are in use, including 50 percent of the 13,600 isolation beds and 57 percent of the 6,000 ward beds.

In Metro Manila, beds occupied are 85 percent of the 700 in the ICU, 62 percent of the 3,800 isolation, and 72 percent of the 2,200 ward beds.

Around 48 percent of the 2,000 ventilators allocated for Covid-19 patients are also utilized.

The public is advised to immediately contact their respective Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERTs) or the One COVID Referral Center at the onset of any symptom. The referral center may be reached at 1555, (02)886-505-00, 0915-777-7777, or 0919-977-3333. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency