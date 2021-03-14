﻿DOH records 272 new Covid-19 recoveries

The Department of Health (DOH) recorded on Friday 272 new recoveries among patients afflicted with coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), jacking up the total recovery count to 546,912 or about 89.4 percent of the overall infections.

In its latest bulletin, the DOH also reported 4,578 new infections that bring to 52,012 the total active cases in the country.

The majority or 92.2 percent of the active cases have mild symptoms, 4.1 percent are asymptomatic, 1.5 percent are critical, 1.5 percent are severe, and 0.71 percent are moderate.

Some 87 new fatalities were also recorded by the DOH, raising the Covid-19 death toll to 12,694.

Since March 2020, the health department has logged a total of 611,618 confirmed cases, where at least 8.5 percent are active cases and 2.08 percent are fatalities.

The DOH, meanwhile, reported that 56 percent of the total 1,900 intensive care unit beds are still available.

Also unoccupied are 63 percent of the 13,500 isolation beds and 72 percent of the 6,000 ward beds dedicated for Covid-19 patients.

The Philippines has a total capacity of over 141,000 beds in temporary treatment and monitoring facilities.

“Dito po sa bed (capacity) to population ratio natin, maayos pa rin naman (There is enough bed capacity to population ratio). We were able to achieve the 1:1000,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

Source: Philippines News Agency