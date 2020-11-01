﻿DOH readies P26.5-M meds, supplies amid typhoon’s threat

About PHP26.5 million worth of medicines, medical supplies, health kits, personal protective equipment and coronavirus disease (Covid-19) supplies are prepositioned at the different Centers for Health Development (CHD) as part of the disaster response for Super Typhoon Rolly victims, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said on Sunday.

“Nakahanda rin ang (Also ready are) PHP21.7 million worth of additional supplies and commodity at the (Department of Health) DOH Central Office warehouse,” he said during the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) press briefing at Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

The DOH Central Office was placed under Code Blue Alert where half of the number of employees were asked to report to the central office and other health facilities.

Meanwhile, the DOH-Region 5 (Bicol) was placed under Code Red Alert where all employees are requested to report to the DOH-CHD facilities especially in hospital emergency rooms to attend to emergency cases.

“We sent weather alert memorandum to all centers for health development including the BARMM ministry of health, and DOH maintained hospitals regarding the weather disturbance, activation of code alerts and 24/7 operations center. We alerted all hospitals to ensure their functional generator sets and their adequate critical life-saving equipment are ready, and there is continuous monitoring, attending video conferences re Typhoon Rolly,” Duque said in a mix of Filipino and English.

He added that regional offices were alerted and emergency operations centers for “Rolly” were activated at the CHDs in Regions 1 (Ilocos), 2 (Cagayan Valley), Cordillera Administrative Region, 4A (Calabarzon), and 4B (Mimaropa) and 5 (Bicol Region).

The DOH has also issued an advisory to all CHDs for proper guidance and assessment of all temporary treatment and monitoring facilities for possible transfer of Covid-19 patients.

“In Region 5, all patients and staff at Albay province were transferred to daycare centers, public schools and evacuation centers. In the National Capital Region (NCR), the patients and employees of the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, Rizal Memorial Coliseum, and Filinvest Temporary Treatment and Monitoring Facilities were transferred to hotels, motels and isolation facilities within the NCR,” Duque said.

He added that patients and human resource staff of the Philippine Arena in Region 3 were evacuated to hotels and isolation quarantine facilities within the NCR.

Source: Philippines News Agency