﻿DOH places Dagupan City under Covid-19 alert level 4

The Department of Health (DOH) has placed this city under coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) alert level four due to increased bed utilization rate at 80 percent even there are no confirmed Delta variant cases yet.

In an interview on Friday, DOH Center for Health and Development Covid-19 focal person Dr. Rheuel Bobis said the local government unit (LGU) is advised to increase dedicated beds for Covid-19 cases and capacitate the temporary treatment and monitoring facilities (TTMF).

“The asymptomatic patients or mild cases will stay at the TTMF,” he said.

Bobis said there are no reported Delta variant cases in the city yet.

Although it is in the capacity of the LGUs to raise the quarantine status of the city depending on the risk they see in their jurisdiction, Bobis said the LGU has not made any request yet.

He reminded the public to continue to strictly abide by the minimum public health standard and avail of vaccination as a continuing defense against Covid-19.

Dagupan City recorded 194 total active cases as of 9 p.m. on August 11.

Meanwhile, Bobis said seven new Delta variant Covid-19 cases were recorded in the different towns of Ilocos Norte.

“The DOH is currently investigating the newly recorded cases in Ilocos Norte,” he said.

Ilocos Norte is also under alert level four, while Pangasinan and Ilocos Sur are under alert level 3 and La Union at alert level 2.

Source: Philippines News Agency