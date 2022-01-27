﻿DOH observes ‘sustained’ hike in Covid-19 cases in VisMin

A sustained increase in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) has been observed in the Visayas and Mindanao, the Department of Health (DOH) said Wednesday.

In an advisory, the DOH noted infections in the Visayas rose by 87.35 percent while those in Mindanao increased by 164.72 percent from the previous week.

“Regions 6 (Western Visayas), 7 (Central Visayas), and 11 (Davao Region) have been the top regions in the VisMin (Visayas-Mindanao) island groups based on their seven-day moving average since Jan. 19, 2022, with bed utilization at moderate risk and ICU utilization at moderate risk,” the DOH said.

Meantime, the OCTA Research Group said Cebu City is classified as “high risk” for Covid-19.

The city’s seven-day average of new cases increased to 722 from January 19 to 25 from last week’s 325.

Its current average daily attack rate is 69 percent while its seven-day positivity rate is 40 percent.

Positivity rate is the percentage of Covid-19 tests performed that turned out positive in a certain area or region.

However, the region’s reproduction number, individuals a Covid-19 patient can infect, is down to 2.99 from last week’s 4.64.

The health care utilization rate in the city is now moderate at 68 percent.

The intensive care unit utilization rate is also low at 42 percent.

Source: Philippines News Agency