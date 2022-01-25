﻿DOH logs over 35K recoveries, 25K new Covid-19 infections

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday reported 35,461 recoveries and 24,938 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections.

The latest Covid-19 bulletin indicated 262,997 active cases while total recoveries rose to 3,125,540, or 90.8 percent of 3,442,056 infections since the pandemic started in March 2020.

Out of the active cases, 250,235 are mild, 3,010 are moderate, 7,944 are asymptomatic, 1,499 are severe, and 309 are critical.

“Of the 24,938 reported cases today, 24,239 (97 percent) occurred within the recent 14 days — Jan. 11 to Jan. 24, 2022,” the DOH reported.

The regions with the most cases in the recent two weeks were the National Capital Region (NCR) with 3,610 or 15 percent of new infections; Region 4-A (Calabarzon), 3,382 or 14 percent; and Central Visayas, 2,562 or 11 percent.

The death toll has reached 53,519 with 47 new deaths, representing 1.55 percent of overall cases.

“Of the 47 deaths, 43 occurred in January 2022 (91 percent), three in October 2021 (6 percent), and one in September 2021 (2 percent) due to the late encoding of death information to COVIDKaya,” the DOH said.

COVIDKaya is a digital application used by healthcare workers to collect and share data about Covid-19 cases.

Data on January 22 show that about 40.6 percent of 59,896 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

“Some 98 duplicates were removed from the total case count as 74 of these are recoveries,” the DOH said.

Meanwhile, 11 cases previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after validation.

All laboratories were operational on January 22 but five were not able to submit their data to the Covid-19 Document Repository System.

The DOH said the five laboratories contribute, on average, 0.9 percent of samples tested, and 0.8 percent among positive individuals based on data in the past 14 days.

To date, 51 percent of 3,800 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 52 percent of 20,500 isolation beds, 53 percent of 15,100 ward beds, and 24 percent of 3,100 ventilators are used by patients with Covid-19 nationwide.

Meanwhile, 47 percent of 1,300 ICU beds, 46 percent of 4,500 isolation beds, 50 percent of 4,500 ward beds, and 27 percent of 1,000 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are in use in the NCR.

Source: Philippines News Agency