﻿DOH logs 8,592 new Covid-19 recoveries

Some 8,592 more patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease on Sunday, pushing the country’s overall tally of recovered cases to 458,198.

In its 4 p.m. case bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) said the figures represent 94 percent of those who tested positive for the virus nationwide.

The agency also reported 1,906 new confirmed cases and eight new deaths.

These figures brought the overall tally of active cases to 20,087 and the death toll to 9,405.

The DOH said about 83 percent of the active cases are mild, 5.8 percent are asymptomatic, 3.7 percent are severe, 0.63 percent are moderate, and 6.8 percent are in critical condition.

“There were 13 duplicates that were removed from the total case count, and of these, seven recovered cases and one death has been removed. Moreover, two cases previously tagged as recovered was reclassified as a death,” it added.

Quezon City topped the list of places that logged highest number of new cases with 121 infections.

It was followed by Benguet with 84; Davao City with 82; Cavite with 79; and Bulacan with 75.

DOH data on Jan. 9 showed that 1,155 or 6.4 percent of 18,037 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

Currently, there are 25,700 beds dedicated to patients with Covid-19.

Available are 61 percent of 2,100 intensive care unit beds, 63 percent of 15,900 isolation beds, and 74 percent of 7,700 ward beds.

About 80 percent of 2,100 ventilators are available for Covid-19 patients’ use.

The DOH reminded the public to continue observing the minimum health standards, especially when going outdoors — the proper wearing of face masks and face shields, avoiding cramped places where physical distancing is impossible, and avoid staying outside for a long period.

Source: Philippines News agency