﻿DOH logs 582 new Covid-19 cases, 494 more recoveries

The country saw a slight uptick in active coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases after 582 new cases were reported on Friday.

In its Covid-19 bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) said this brought the active case tally to 10,167, slightly higher than Thursday’s 10,095 active cases.

Friday’s new infections almost doubled from Thursday’s 289.

Meanwhile, 494 new recoveries pushed the number of those who recuperated from the disease to 2,776,727, or 97.9 percent of the overall case count since the pandemic started.

About 74 patients succumbed to the disease, raising the coronavirus death toll to 50,570.

The positivity rate is at 1 percent based on the 33,545 individuals who were tested on December 15.

The department noted that out of the more than 10,000 active cases, 539 are asymptomatic, 4,015 are mild, 3,415 are moderate, 1,815 are severe, and 383 are critical.

It said Covid-19 patients occupy at least 22 percent of the 3,600 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 23 percent of the 19,400 isolation beds, and 12 percent of 12,400 ward beds nationwide.

In Metro Manila, filled are about 24 percent of the 1,200 ICU beds, 19 percent of the 4,600 isolation beds, and 18 percent of the 3,700 ward beds dedicated to Covid-19 cases.

