﻿DOH logs 203 new Covid-19 cases, lowest since May 2020

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday logged 203 new Covid-19 cases, the country’s lowest single-day infection since May 2020 due to the failure of 41 laboratories to submit data.

The DOH said the figure pushed the total case tally to 2,837,577.

“The low case report is due to the suspension of the operations four laboratories on Dec. 17, 2021 and failure to submit data from 41 laboratories to the Covid-19 Document Repository System (CDRS) because of Typhoon Odette,” the DOH said.

Based on data in the last 14 days, the 45 laboratories contribute, on average, 15.4 percent of samples tested and 1.8 percent of positive individuals.

Meanwhile, the active cases declined further to 9,729 after the DOH reported 395 new recoveries. The country now has 2,777,109 recoveries.

About 3,379 of the active cases are mild, 485 are asymptomatic, 380 are critical, 1,800 are severe, and 3,379 are moderate.

“Of the 203 reported cases today, 186 or 92 percent occurred within the recent 14 days — December 6 to 19, 2021. The top regions with cases in the recent two weeks were NCR (National Capital Region) with 48 or 26 percent, Region 4-A (Calabarzon) with 37 or 20 percent, and Region 6 (Western Visayas) with 22 or 12 percent,” the DOH said.

The department also recorded 64 new deaths, pushing the country’s Covid-19 fatalities to 50,739.

“Of the 64 reported deaths, only two or 3 percent occurred in December 2021, 18 or 28 percent in November 2021, 29 or 45 percent in October 2021, 10 or 16 percent in September 2021, four or 6 percent in August 2021, and one or 2 percent in April 2021 due to late encoding of death information to COVIDKaya,” it said.

The DOH said this issue is being coordinated with the epidemiology and surveillance units to ensure information is up to date.

According to DOH data on Dec. 12, only 0.9 percent of 24,120 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

“About two duplicates were removed from the total case count, and one of this is a recovery. Also, there were 179 cases that have tested negative and have been removed from the total case count as they are recoveries,” it said. “Moreover, 62 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation.”

To date, 22 percent of 3,600 intensive care unit beds, 23 percent of 19,400 isolation beds, 11 percent of 12,400 ward beds, and 11 percent of 2,000 ventilators are utilized by patients with Covid-19 nationwide.

Meanwhile, 23 percent of 1,300 intensive care unit beds, 21 percent of 4,500 isolation beds, 16 percent of 3,700 ward beds, and 13 percent of 1,000 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are in use in the NCR.

Source: Philippines News Agency