﻿DOH, FDA ‘strongly’ warn vs. use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19

The Department of Health (DOH) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday warned against the purchase and use of Ivermectin veterinary products as treatment for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a joint announcement, the two agencies said the FDA has not received any applications for the use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 treatment under the Compassionate Special Permit.

“At present, Ivermectin veterinary products are only approved for use in the prevention of heartworm disease and treatment of internal and external parasites in certain animal species,” the announcement read.

On Thursday, the DOH warned doctors who prescribe the use of Ivermectin as a treatment for Covid-19 that their names will be submitted to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), and if found guilty, may have their licenses revoked.

It said the FDA has only evaluated Ivermectin’s safety and efficacy in particular species in its label and that using the product in humans “can cause serious harm”.

Source: Source: Philippines News Agency