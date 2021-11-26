﻿DOH eyes Covid-19 vaccination of 13.5M children aged 5-11

The national government is eyeing the vaccination of 13.5 million children aged 5 to 11 against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the country has enough supply of Covid-19 vaccines, with about 40 million doses more expected to arrive by the end of the year.

“Lahat ng ating (All of our) priority groups, the rest of the population, are already included in our estimates for the committed doses for 2021. We have enough supplies,” she said.

However, the vaccination of children remains uncertain since there is no emergency use authorization (EUA) granted to any Covid-19 vaccines that can be administered for such age group so far.

Earlier this month, Food and Drug Administration Director General Eric Domingo said the government is still waiting for Pfizer to submit an application for EUA for its Covid-19 vaccine as safe to be administered to children 5 to 11 years old.

In a Palace briefing Thursday, Domingo said Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac had informed them that it was collating data on the safety of its Covid-19 vaccine for use among the younger population and apply for an EUA soon.

“So, I believe before the end of the year, we’re going to have vaccines for children below 12,” he said.

In October, the government started with the Covid-19 vaccination of children aged 12 to 17 years old using Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as they are the only jabs approved for pediatric inoculation.

