﻿DOH, DTI set purchase limit on paracetamol, flu meds

The government has placed a limit on the number of certain types of medicines an individual or household can buy as the number of mild coronavirus cases isolating at home continues to rise.

In a televised Palace briefing, Acting Presidential Spokesperson, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) have released a joint memorandum placing a purchase limit or cap for paracetamol, phenylephrine hydrochloride, carbocisteine, and chlorphenamine maleate paracetamol.

Below is the reasonable purchase limit per household for such medicines as stated in the DOH-DTI Joint Memorandum Circular No. 22-01 series of 2022:

“Nakasaad rin sa joint memorandum na ito na bawal ang online selling ng nasabing gamot (This joint memorandum also states that online selling of such medicines is prohibited) unless otherwise permitted by the FDA [Food and Drug Administration],” Nograles said.

Individuals who will violate the memorandum will be penalized under applicable provisions under the Price Act, Consumer Act of the Philippines, and other relevant laws.

Earlier, the DOH has assured the public that there is no shortage of the medicines stated in the memorandum, but it confirmed the increased demand for them this flu season.

Last week, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary said supplies of paracetamol and other flu medicines at drugstores will start to normalize as manufacturers of these medicines have started to deliver supplies to drug stores.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez added that due to the surge in demand for paracetamol and flu drugs after the New Year, pharmacies have ordered three times more of their normal orders of these medicines.

Source: Philippines News Agency